Fire crews stood down after bin blaze at Aberdeen flat

Emergency services were called to deal with a blaze at an Aberdeen flat.

The alarm was raised at 2.54pm today over the fire, which was started in a rubbish bin in a ground floor flat on Lemon Street.

Fire and ambulance crews are all in attendance, but stood down at 3.15pm

It is not known if anyone has been injured as a result.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have been called to a small house fire in a ground floor flat on Lemon Street.

“We have two appliances from the North Anderson Drive station in attendance as well as the ambulance service.”