Fire crews stood down after being called to Pittodrie

Firefighters have been stood down after being called to Aberdeen FC’s Pittodrie stadium.

Crews were called to the ground shortly 4.30pm but were stood down just minutes later after it emerged it was a false alarm.

The incident came just hours before the Dons host Motherwell in their first SPFL Premiership since the end of the winter break.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “It was a false alarm due to heat from the oven.

“It was on the fourth floor of the stadium. We got the the stop message at 4.49pm.”