‘Smell of smoke’ sends fire crews to popular north-east hotel

Fire crews have been sent to a popular north-east hotel to investigate the smell of smoke.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that the Meldrum House Hotel in Oldmeldrum was evacuated after a call at 4.47pm.

Three crews were sent to the hotel, and a thermal imaging camera is in use to investigate the smell.

A spokeswoman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We were requested to attend the scene after a call at 4.47pm, and three appliances were sent to the scene.

“We have not received any more information back from the crews on scene.

“The thermal imaging camera is currently in use.”

More to follow.