Fire crews reveal number of false fire alarms in Aberdeen

The number of false alarms attended by firefighters in Aberdeen has risen by more than 150 in the past four years.

New figures released by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) show that, in 2019/20, 1,140 callouts were made for false alarms – unwanted fire alarm signals (UFAS) – compared with 993 in 2015/16.

Investment has been made in a bid to reduce the number of UFAS in Aberdeen, and the SFRS has said it will continue to support those to minimise the impact of false alarms on a day-to-day basis and on its resources.

The report stated: “The SFRS are committed to working with partners and other stakeholders to reduce UFAS mobilisations.

“The same year to date period average over the previous four years confirms an upward trend in relation to false alarms.

“The increased prevalence of automatic fire detection systems throughout all classes of building has inevitably contributed to difficulties in terms of system faults and failures.

“The SFRS has long been aware of the importance of developing a robust process for managing UFAS activity.

“The majority of false alarm actuations originate from hospital and medical care premises with student accommodation, hotel, manufacturing and engineering premises and retail shopping centres equally, to a lesser extent.

The types of alarm actuation most prevalent are fault, testing, accidental/careless set off, cooking and dust.”

A total of 190 accidental dwelling fires was also recorded for 2019/20, compared to 195 in 2018/19 and 232 in 2015/16. Also, 29 casualties, both fatal and non-fatal, were recorded, compared with 24 in 2018/19 and 44 in 2015/16.

There were also 273 deliberate fires in Aberdeen city in 2019, a drop of 109 on the year before when 382 calls were received.

The report will be heard at the public protection committee on Wednesday.