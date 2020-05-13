Fire crews rescue horse stuck against wall in Aberdeen

Fire crews helped to rescue a horse trapped on its back against a wall in Aberdeen this afternoon.

The animal was stuck up against a dry stone dyke on Craigton Road.

Two appliances and a large rescue unit helped to free the horse after they were called to the scene at about 3.50pm.

Vets were also in attendance to help with the animal’s welfare.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 3.50pm to help with a large animal rescue on Craigton Road.

“We had two pumps and a USAR vehicle on scene, where a horse is stuck against a wall.

“We received a stop message at 4.45pm, with the animal being back up on its feet and a vet was there to help it.”