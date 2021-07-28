Fire crews received over 100 emergency calls overnight due to weather

The fire service received more than 50 emergency calls overnight relating to flooding due to severe weather conditions in the north and north-east.

Crews were mobilised to a number of flooding incidents caused by heavy rain across the region, with the north-east area being one of the worst affected.

Between 6pm last night (July 27) and 8am this morning the control room in Dundee received more than 100 emergency calls with 53 relating to flooding.

A number of homes were flooded across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Dundee. The fire crews attended the incidents and pumped water from the affected properties.

Fire crews were also called out to an Aberdeen high-rise today as flooding in the area affected power systems, leaving residents without heating or hot water.

The risk of more flooding for the area is high and the Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for rain in the north and north-east.

John MacDonald, deputy assistant chief officer for the fire and rescue service, said: “This has been a challenging night where we received a high number of weather related calls.

“We have seen high numbers of flooding calls from the Perth, Dundee, Angus, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire areas where people’s homes were affected by flood water caused by the rainfall – resulting in a significant localised response.

“Crews also attended a number of other incidents including road traffic collisions and fires across the region.”

He thanked crews and operational control for their work throughout the challenging conditions, and to partner services for their assistance.

Mr MacDonald reiterated that this is a severe weather event and the number of incidents are increasing. He urges people to be aware of the forecast in their area, to be aware of the risks and to take action to protect themselves.

He added: “Do not under any circumstances attempt to drive through flooded areas as you may become trapped, and take steps to protect yourself and your property from floodwater where necessary.”