Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Fire crews received over 100 emergency calls overnight due to weather

By Lauren Taylor
28/07/2021, 11:55 am Updated: 28/07/2021, 12:03 pm
Flood outside people's homes after heavy rainfall, Stonehaven.
Flood outside people's homes after heavy rainfall, Stonehaven.

The fire service received more than 50 emergency calls overnight relating to flooding due to severe weather conditions in the north and north-east.

Crews were mobilised to a number of flooding incidents caused by heavy rain across the region, with the north-east area being one of the worst affected.

Between 6pm last night (July 27) and 8am this morning the control room in Dundee received more than 100 emergency calls with 53 relating to flooding.

Residents in Stonehaven are preparing for flooding. Picture by Kath Flannery.

A number of homes were flooded across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Dundee. The fire crews attended the incidents and pumped water from the affected properties.

Fire crews were also called out to an Aberdeen high-rise today as flooding in the area affected power systems, leaving residents without heating or hot water.

The risk of more flooding for the area is high and the Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for rain in the north and north-east.

John MacDonald, deputy assistant chief officer for the fire and rescue service, said: “This has been a challenging night where we received a high number of weather related calls.

“We have seen high numbers of flooding calls from the Perth, Dundee, Angus, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire areas where people’s homes were affected by flood water caused by the rainfall – resulting in a significant localised response.

“Crews also attended a number of other incidents including road traffic collisions and fires across the region.”

He thanked crews and operational control for their work throughout the challenging conditions, and to partner services for their assistance.

Mr MacDonald reiterated that this is a severe weather event and the number of incidents are increasing. He urges people to be aware of the forecast in their area, to be aware of the risks and to take action to protect themselves.

Flooded section of the B993 Keithhall Road, under the railway bridge at Inverurie. Picture by Kami Thomson.

He added: “Do not under any circumstances attempt to drive through flooded areas as you may become trapped, and take steps to protect yourself and your property from floodwater where necessary.”