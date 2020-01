UPDATE: The fire was extinguished at 6.45pm.

Fire crews are currently tackling a dwelling house blaze north of Aboyne.

Two appliances are in attendance at the fire, which is just north off the A97.

No one is thought to be injured, with the property owners evacuating the house before crews arrived.

A fire service spokesman said: “We have two appliances currently on the scene of a fire at a dwelling house outside of Aboyne.

“We received the call at 5.14pm.”