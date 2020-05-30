Fire crews extinguish small wildfire in Aberdeen

Fire crews were called out to a small wildfire in Aberdeen this afternoon.
Two appliances, one from North Anderson Drive and one from Central, attended at Kirk Brae to extinguish a 20m by 20m blaze.
The incident took place about 500m away from the Countesswells Junction.
Firefighters remain on scene dampening down the area.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We were called out to a small wildfire at Kirk Brae in Aberdeen at 1.55pm.
“We sent two appliances and the stop message came in at 2.50pm.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe