Fire crews extinguish school bus blaze on north-east road

A school bus caught fire on a north-east road this morning.

Fire crews were called out to the A90 Aberdeen to Ellon road, north of Tipperty, just before 9am.

A nine-seater Eurobus minibus was involved in the incident, with firefighters spending almost 20 minutes battling the flames.

It is not known how many people were aboard the bus at the time.

Two fire appliances from Ellon attended the incident, with the stop message being reported at 9.15am.

There are no reported injuries.