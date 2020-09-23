Fire crews extinguish hay bale blaze at north-east farm

Fire crews were called out tonight to battle a hay bales blaze at a north-east farm.

Two fire appliances attended the incident at a farm near Inverurie, just off the B9170.

Firefighters took almost an hour to extinguish the fire which involved hay bales.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We were called out a hay bales on fire at a farm at 8.53pm and sent two appliances to the scene.

“We received a stop message at 9.46pm and remain on scene at the moment, dampening down the bales.”