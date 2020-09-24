Fire crews extinguish grassland blaze at Aberdeen beauty spot

Fire crews extinguished a grasslands blaze at an Aberdeen beauty spot tonight.

Three appliances and a specialist forestry vehicle were dispatched to Tullos Hill to help battle the flames.

The area forms part of the Gramps walking area in the city.

Firefighters battled for more than an hour to get the flames under control but eventually extinguished most of it.

Three appliances remain on scene dampening down the area which was 160 feet by 65 feet.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called out to Tullos Hill at 6.26pm and dispatched two appliances.

“A forestry pod and another appliance were then requested but efforts have now been scaled back.

“The stop message came in at 7.38pm and we are still in the area dampening it down.”