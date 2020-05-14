Fire crews extinguish gorse fire in north-east village

Fire crews extinguished a gorse fire in a north-east village tonight.

Four appliances attended the blaze, which was 400m by 500m, near Newtonhill.

Two crews were from Altens and two are from Stonehaven and they are also joined by a wildlife unit and a water carrier.

The stop message for the fire came in at 7.34pm, with crews remaining on scene to dampen down the area.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 5.32pm about a fire in the open at Newtonhill.

“The stop message came in at 7.34pm and remained on scene afterwards to dampen down the area.”