Fire crews extinguish garage blaze in north-east town

by David Walker
16/04/2020, 3:53 pm Updated: 16/04/2020, 4:41 pm
Fire crews in attendance at the blaze in Westhill
Fire crews are currently in attendance following a garage fire in a north-east town.

Four appliances battled a blaze on Broadshade Crescent in Westhill.

Two are from North Anderson Drive and two from central Aberdeen.

They arrived at the scene at 3.01pm and extinguished the fire at about 3.30pm although remain there to make the area safe.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue service spokesman said: “We have three pumps and one height appliance on scene and got the call at 2.50pm.

“A stop message was received at 3.31pm and the appliances remain on scene double-checking there are no hidden hot spots.”

 

 