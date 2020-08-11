Fire crews extinguish blaze in Aberdeen park

Fire crews have attended a blaze in a city park.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to Hazlehead Park shortly after 9pm following reports of a blaze in the open near some trees.
It was quickly extinguished after crews arrived at the scene.
Reports on social media suggested a tent had been caught up in the blaze, but this has not been confirmed.
A spokeswoman said: “We got a call at 9.12pm about a report of a fire in Hazlehead Park.
“It was a small fire in the open at the base of a tree.
“It was extinguished using backpacks.”
