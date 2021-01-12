Fire crews extinguish blaze at farm building near Banff

Fire crews worked overnight extinguishing a blaze at a farm building near Banff.
They were called out at about 1.30am to Backhill of Culburnie after reports of a fire at single-storey farm building there.
Four appliances attended the incident and spent two and a half hours helping to extinguish the flames.
They left the scene at 4.05am.
A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called out at 1.28am to a fire at a single-storey farm building in Banff.
“We used two main jets, two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatuses.”
