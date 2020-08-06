Fire crews extinguish Aberdeen garage fire

Firefighters were called out to tackle a garage blaze in Aberdeen tonight.

Two appliances attended the scene on Shielhill Avenue in the Bridge of Don area of the city.

They were called out at 8.05pm to tackle the fire which took hold in a domestic garage.

Officers used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said that the stop message came in at 8.23pm and that they were just leaving the scene now.