Fire crews called to van blaze in Aberdeen

Firefighters were called to a van fire in Aberdeen this afternoon.

Crews were called to Montgomery Road at around 1:37pm to reports of a van on fire.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “The first call came in at 1:37pm and we had one appliance mobilised.

“We arrived at Montgomery Road to find one van on fire which was extinguished using one hose reel jet.

“The crews left the scene at 2:35pm.”