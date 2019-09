Firefighters were called to a north-east village this morning after reports of a tractor and plough on fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to Hatton, near Peterhead, at 9.09am.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “We were called to a report of a tractor and plough on fire near Peterhead.

“One hose real jet was used and one breathing apparatus.

“Two engines were at the scene.”

The fire was extinguished at about 9.40am.