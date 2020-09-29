Fire crews called to tackle vehicle on fire in north-east town

Firefighters were called this afternoon to extinguish a vehicle on fire in a north-east town.
The incident was reported just after 5.30pm on Trinity Place in Elgin where one appliance was sent out.
A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were made aware of a vehicle on fire at 5.31pm and crews were away at 5.54pm.
“The appliance was sent out from Elgin.”
There are no reports of injuries.
