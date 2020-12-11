Seven fire crews called to tackle cafe blaze in Aberdeen park

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a cafe inside an Aberdeen park.

The alarm was raised just after 9pm to a cafe on fire in Hazlehead Park.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said seven appliances have been sent to the scene and a high-reach vehicle.

He added: “We currently have no details about what’s on fire.

“We’ve got the appliances on the scene from Altens, central station and North Anderson Drive.

“An appliance from Dyce and one from Kintore are there.

“We also have a command unit on site from Altens.”

More to follow.