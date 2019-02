Emergency crews have been called to deal with two straw bales on fire in an Aberdeen builder’s yard.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the blaze in the Mugiemoss Road area of the city at 6.26pm.

One appliance was sent to the scene from North Anderson Drive.

Firefighters used one hose-reel jet and hay drags to tackle the blaze.

A spokesman said: “It was two straw bales alight inside a builder’s yard.”