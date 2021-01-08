Fire crews called to tackle building blaze in north-east town

Four fire engines were called to tackle a blaze in a north-east town.

The alarm was raised just before 3am this morning, where a fire broke out in a commercial building on Cookston Road in Portlethen.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said two appliances were sent from North Anderson Drive and another two from Altens.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and two main jets to extinguish the blaze.

The stop message came in at 4.46am and there are no reports of casualties.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended at Cookston Road in Portlethen at 3am after reports of a fire.

“There were no injuries. Inquiries were carried out and there were no apparent suspicious circumstances.”