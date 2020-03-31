Fire crews called to suspicious car blaze near Aberdeen primary school

Fire crews were called in the early hours of this morning following reports of a car on fire in Aberdeen

One fire engine, from North Anderson Drive, was sent to the scene on Cornhill Drive, near the primary school at 1.16am.

The car was well-alight when crews arrived, with one eyewitness describing how they heard an “explosion”.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We got the call at 1.16am of a report of a car on fire in a field near to Cornhill Drive, near the primary school.

“One appliance attended, from North Anderson Drive, and one breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet were used to extinguish the blaze.”

“We got the stop message at 1.39am.”

Police Scotland has confirmed they are treating the fire as suspicious and that inquiries are ongoing.