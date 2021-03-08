Large fire crew response rescues gull trapped in wires in Aberdeen

Fire crews have helped to rescue a bird after it became trapped in wires on a city centre building.

Four vehicles – a single regular appliance alongside height, line rescue and line rescue support teams – could be seen outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court at lunchtime as firefighters gained access to a nearby building on Castle Street to find the bird.

The Scottish SPCA contacted the fire service for assistance after the herring gull was discovered stuck in some wires.

Kyle McWhirr, a Scottish SPCA senior animal rescue officer who attended the scene, said: “We can confirm we attended a report of a trapped gull.

“The bird had become tangled in wires above a building but thankfully we were able to free it.

“We’re grateful to Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue for their assistance with this rescue.”

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were in attendance at the incident after being contacted by the SSPCA, and there was one bird removed from the building.

“We had one appliance, one height, one line rescue and one support team.

“We were called out at 1.10pm, and the stop came in at 2.25pm.”