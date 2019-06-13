Fire crews called to reports of flooding in north-east town

Fire crews are in attendance after flooding was reported in a north-east town.

One appliance is currently at Rathburn Street in Buckie to divert flood water away from houses.

It comes after heavy rain battered the north-east for much of the day.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We got the call at 4.20pm to a report of flooding on Rathburn Street in Buckie.

“Initially an inspector attended and requested an appliance. One pump attended from Buckie.

“Water is being pumped away from homes, and they have managed to secure the properties.”