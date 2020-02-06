Fire crews called to north-east school after small blaze in light fitting

Firefighters were called to a north-east primary school this morning following a small blaze.

Crews were called to the scene following reports of smoke at Peterhead Central school at around 8.36am.

The blaze, which was out already by the time the 11 firefighters arrived was described as a “small fire in a light fitting”.

The firefighters remained on scene to make the area safe and to make sure the blaze hadn’t spread.

An alert issued by the school confirmed it would be closed for the rest of the day, with parents thanked for helping with the “swift and safe exit of pupils”.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We were called at 8.36am to Peterhead Central School.

“There was a smell of smoke coming from inside.

“It was a small fire in a light fitting which was out on arrival.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman added: “We closed Peterhead Central School this morning as a precautionary measure due to high levels of fumes and smoke.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance.

“There was no risk to pupils and staff.

“We will ensure the school community is kept informed of developments as and when they occur.”