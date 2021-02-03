Fire crews called to more than 100 incidents in Formartine area in just three months

More than 100 incidents were attended by north-east firefighters in a three month period.

A report to be given to the Formartine area committee next week includes details from the Scottish Fire and Rescue service.

From October 1 until December 31, there was 108 recorded incidents in the Formartine area.

These included seven deliberate fires, 17 accidental fires, 26 special service incidents, 56 false alarms and two incidents that have not been classified.

Of those, there were no fire fatalities, however, there was one casualty.

There were nine accidental dwelling fires, four non-domestic fires and six road traffic collision casualties.

A report, which will be given to councillors when they meet on February 9, said: “The Aberdeenshire Management Team and staff within the area are committed to working with communities and partners to reduce all types of incidents and continue working to make Formartine a safe place to work, live in and visit.

“Reducing deliberate fires is a priority for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service within the Formartine area.

“We continue working with both partners and local communities to reduce the number of non-fire emergencies in the area and to ensure that there is an effective response when an incident does occur.

“Reducing the number of unwanted fire alarm signals is a priority for the area.

“Reducing this type of incident has a positive impact on local employers by decreasing the interruption to businesses and the wider community. This also reduces road risk in relation to blue light journeys made while responding to incidents that turn out to be a false alarm.

“We continue working on this priority with business owners and occupiers and figures show the same number of calls as the previous year.”