Fire crews called to ‘major’ blaze at Northfield Academy

Fire crews are tackling a major blaze at Northfield Academy following reports of an “explosion”.

Thick black smoke can be seen billowing right across Aberdeen.

Five fire appliances have been called out to school, and all pupils have been evacuated and are being sent home.

Guy Ingerson, who lives a street away, said he heard an “almighty bang” and went out to investigate.

“We went outside and just saw a massive column of smoke,” he said.

“When we heard the bang we could feel it too, it almost felt like the house shook a little.

“It’s quite dramatic.”

Just heard an explosion near or at Northfield Academy. Really worried about the people there. pic.twitter.com/NSNfYq03XZ — Guy Ingerson (@guy_ingerson) March 22, 2021

Mr Ingerson, who is standing as a Greens candidate in the upcoming Holyrood elections, said the fire crews were at the scene within five or 10 minutes and quickly took charge of the scene.

“I’m just hoping that everyone is OK,” he said. “When I went up to have a closer look, there were workers on the roof with high-vis jackets on.”

It is understood no pupils were in the area where the workers are.

Firefighters are currently using a height appliance to douse the flames from above.

Due to a fire at Northfield Academy, the school has been evacuated. Arrangements are being made for pupils to go home. pic.twitter.com/DUnOVAZraT — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) March 22, 2021

It is not known if anyone has been hurt.

