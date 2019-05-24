Fire crews called to help Aberdeen man trapped under lorry

Firefighters were called out after a man was trapped under a lorry on an Aberdeen street.
The incident happened at 8.23am at a business on Cotton Street .
However, the man was freed before emergency services arrived on scene.
He is not thought to be seriously injured.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We got the call to attend to someone trapped under a lorry.
“The casualty was released prior to our arrival.
“We attended to make the scene safe.”
Firefighters remained on the scene until 8.36am.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “We received a report of a man injured around 8.25am.”