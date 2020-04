Fire crews are currently in attendance following a garage fire in a north-east town.

Four appliances battled a blaze on Broadshade Crescent in Westhill.

Two are from North Anderson Drive and two from central Aberdeen.

They arrived at the scene at 3.01pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue service spokesman said: “We have three pumps and one height appliance on scene and got the call at 2.50pm.”