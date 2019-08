A seagull which got stuck in some netting on an Aberdeen street had to be saved by firefighters.

The call came into the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 5.54pm this evening, with the bird trapped on Shore Lane, near the harbour.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “We were called to a seagull stuck in netting in Shore Lane.

“We sent one appliance, and a high reach vehicle from Central.

“We got the seagull out the netting and the stop message came back at 6.38pm.”