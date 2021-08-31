News / Local Fire crews called to fire in Moray By Michelle Henderson 31/08/2021, 9:38 pm Fire crews were called by coastguards to help person stuck under quad bike. Firefighters have been called to the Rothiemay area following reports of a fire. The alarm was raised at 21.08pm this evening. Three fire crews from Huntly and Keith are currently on their way to the Moray village. More as we get it. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe