Fire crews called to fallen north-east power line

Emergency services are in attendance after a power line fell onto railway tracks near a north-east village.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the incident near Insch at 5.20pm this evening.

Crews remain on scene while SSE engineers are on the way.

A SFRS spokeswoman said: “The call came into us at 5.20pm. Crews are still on site.

“A power line has fallen and landed on the railway tracks.

“Trains have been stopped.

A statement from Network Rail said: “A high-voltage power line has fallen onto the railway near Insch.

“Our team are on their way now too.”

Meanwhile, 32 postcodes in the AB52 area, which surrounds Insch, have been affected by a power cut.

The fault was reported at 5.40pm, with an engineer arriving on scene at 6.15pm.