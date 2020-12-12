Fire crews called to crash on A93

Fire crews have been called to a crash on the A93 this afternoon.
The one-vehicle collision happened on the Banchory to Aboyne stretch of the road near Inchmarlo shortly after 2pm.
According to a fire service spokeswoman one vehicle has left the road, with police helping the driver from the vehicle.
It is not known if there are any injuries.
