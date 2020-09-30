Fire crews called to two-vehicle north-east car crash

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in the north-east.

The crash on the A93 North Deeside Road at Potarch Bridge was reported at 9.11pm this evening with two fire crews from Banchory sent.

All casualties were self-released from the vehicles before the crews arrived on scene.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “It is a two-vehicle RTC, we are on scene making the vehicles safe.

“There was casualties but the were self-released prior to our arrival.

“There’s only one pump there at the moment.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added that the injuries are thought to be minor.