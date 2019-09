Emergency crews were called out after a combine harvester caught fire in a north-east field this afternoon.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the blaze at 1.49pm.

The vehicle caught fire in a field at Colpy Farm in Insch.

Two appliances were sent to the scene from Insch and Huntly.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “Crews used one hose-reel jet to extinguish the fire.”

Nobody is thought to have been injured in the blaze and the stop message came back at 2.12pm.