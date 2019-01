Fire crews were called to a car “well alight” on the Aberdeen bypass

The two appliances, both from North Anderson Drive, were called to the A90, 5 miles north of Stonehaven.

No one was injured in the blaze which the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to at 10.57am.

The fire was extinguished by the crews, using a hose reel jet and a breathing apparatus, at 11.18am.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.