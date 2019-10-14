Fire crews called to blaze near Aberdeen school

Firefighters have been called to a blaze near an Aberdeen school.

Two appliances were sent to the Sunnybank Road area shortly after 2pm.

A column of black smoke was visible from across the city, however the scale of the fire is not yet known.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 2.02pm to the scene of a fire near Sunnybank Primary School.

“The stop message came in at 2.14pm

“The two appliances, one from Aberdeen Central and the other from North Anderson Drive, are now away from the scene.”