Fire crews called to blaze at Aberdeen school

Fire crews were called to an Aberdeen school after reports of a fire in a gym hall.

Two appliances from North Anderson Drive were sent to Hazlehead Academy, after reports that a line painting machine had caught fire in the school hall.

The call was made to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 11.51am.

The fire was out by the time the crews arrived, however they did use a fan to get rid of the smoke that was lingering in the building.

Crews left the school at 12.07pm.

The school fire alarm was activated due to the blaze, which caused the evacuation of the school.