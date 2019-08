Fire crews have been sent to a north-east quarry.

Two fire appliances were sent to tackle a fire within a garage at the Lochinver Quarry in Elgin at 5.58am.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were asked to attend by Police Scotland, who are also in attendance.

He added: “The fire is out and we are just damping down the area now.”

