Fire crews called to blaze at Haudagain demolition site

Emergency services were called to a blaze at a demolition site near the Haudagain roundabout.

Nine firefighters and police were at the scene on Manor Avenue after the alarm was raised at 11.40pm yesterday.

A pile of wood was set alight with fire crews on the scene until the early hours of the morning.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We sent two appliances to Manor Avenue from North Anderson Drive.

“A pile of wood was set alight where homes are being demolished.

“We used two main jets to extinguish the fire.

“Our crews left the scene at 1.45am.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added they also attended the incident.

Homes are currently being demolished at the site for a £30 million Scottish Government-backed improvement scheme for a new link road to take pressure off the roundabout.