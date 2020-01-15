Video: Fire crews called to blaze at Aberdeen property

Emergency services have been called to a fire at a property in Aberdeen.

Crews were called to Balnagask Circle in Torry this evening, around 6.30pm.

Three appliances attended the scene.

It is understood the blaze was in a first floor flat and Police Scotland are also at the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We used two hose reel jets, four breathing apparatus and one PPE.

“The stop message came in at 7.23pm.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are assisting the fire service. We got the call to attend at 6.35pm.”