Four appliances have been called out to blaze at a north-east farm.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the incident at the farm in Auchattie, near Banchory at around at 4.48pm

A spokesman said: “We have mobilised four appliances to a farm building on fire in Auchattie.

“Our crews have currently arrived at the scene.”

Three jets and a hydrant are being used on the blaze.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.