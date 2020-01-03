Fire crews called to attend blaze in north-east village

Five fire engines have been sent to the scene of a blaze in a north-east village.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service received a call to attend a derelict building on fire on Invercauld Road in Ballater at around 8.50pm.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “The call came in at 8.51pm.

“We have five appliances, four on the scene and one on the way.

“It’s a building on fire, it’s not a house it’s a derelict building.”

She added that no one had been injured, and no one was evacuated from the building.