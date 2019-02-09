Fire crews called to Aberdeen shop as wind makes roof ‘unsafe’

Fire crews have been called to a city shop as high winds have caused minor damage.

An appliance and a height vehicle have been required at the Curry’s store in Bridge of Dee after something was spotted “flapping around” on the roof.

The crews were called at 2.39pm from Central and North Anderson Drive fire stations, and have also requested police officers to assist with directing traffic.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to make the area safe after reports of something flapping around on the roof of the building due to the weather.

“The crews on the scene have also asked for assistance from Police Scotland with traffic management.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are in attendance at a shop on Garthdee Road, after reports of an unsafe roof.

“We’re currently directing traffic at the nearby junction with Curry’s.”

Storm Erik is causing up to 80mph winds across the UK today, with the north-east expected to escape the worst of the gusts.

The crews left the scene at 3.23pm, after removing four panels from the roof in order to make it safe.