Video: Fire crews called to Aberdeen house fire

Fire crews were called to tackle a house fire this morning in Aberdeen.

The incident is unfolding on Mastrick Road with five fire appliances sent from the city’s North Anderson and Central Stations.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 11.16am this morning at a dwelling fire on Mastrick Road.

“We have sent five fire appliances and the crews are currently at the scene.”

Police has shut a section of road between North Anderson Drive and Ross Crescent and local diversions are in place.

Officers are currently in attendance at Mastrick Road #Aberdeen to assist the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service with an… Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, 23 January 2019

First Aberdeen have advised passengers of a service diversion due to the ongoing incident.