Video: Fire crews called to Aberdeen house fire

Fire crews were called to tackle a house fire this morning in Aberdeen.
The incident is unfolding on Mastrick Road with five fire appliances sent from the city’s North Anderson and Central Stations.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 11.16am this morning at a dwelling fire on Mastrick Road.
“We have sent five fire appliances and the crews are currently at the scene.”
Police has shut a section of road between North Anderson Drive and Ross Crescent and local diversions are in place.
Officers are currently in attendance at Mastrick Road #Aberdeen to assist the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service with an…
Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, 23 January 2019
First Aberdeen have advised passengers of a service diversion due to the ongoing incident.
***Service update***
Service 3 Diversion From Forsterhill road Via Provost Fraser Drive and Upper Mastrick Way in both directions. Due to Mastrick Road being closed in an emergency.
Sorry for the inconvenience caused
— First Aberdeen (@FirstAberdeen) January 23, 2019