Firefighters are in attendance at an Aberdeen flat building following a report of a “burning smell”.

Four appliances, including a height vehicle, are on scene at Hutcheon Court on Catherine Street.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Firefighters are on scene at the moment.

“We got a call at 7.30pm.

“The caller reported a burning smell. We have four appliances and a height vehicle, as it is a high rise, checking it out.”

More to follow.