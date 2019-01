Firefighters were called to a small blaze at an Aberdeen block of flats this afternoon.

The incident occurred at 1.52pm, at Formartine Road, in the Tillydrone area of the city.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Two pumps attended the scene.

“The fire was out on arrival.

“We used a positive pressure fan to get rid of the smoke.

“We were away from the scene by 2.05pm.”