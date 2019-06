One person was rescued from an Aberdeen flat following a fire today.

Fire crews were called to the Craigie Street area at 10.09am.

Three appliances, two from central and one from North Anderson Drive, were sent to the scene, with the stop message coming back at 10.22am.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Spokesman said: “One person was taken from the building and checked over by paramedics.

“The fire was a toaster in a ground floor kitchen.”

