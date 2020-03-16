Fire crews called to Aberdeen community garden

Emergency services were called to an Aberdeen wildlife garden following reports of a fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the scene at the Tullos Community Wildlife Garden on Tullos Crescent at 5.30pm this evening.

Police were also alerted, however have said that there was no evidence of any criminality involved.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to some bushes on fire.

“We received the call at 5.31pm, we had one appliance in attendance at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that officers were also alerted about the incident.

She added: “We were made aware of the incident by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“No crime was involved and it was put out by the fire service before we could get there.”